Lusaka ~ Mon, 16 Nov 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

University of Zambia (UNZA) lecturer Austin Mbozi has pleaded not guilty to a charge of

indecent assault on females.

Allegations are that Dr Mbozi, 51, on September 28, 2020 at Lusaka, unlawfully

and indecently assaulted Natasha Ngoma, but he denied the charge when the matter came up before Lusaka Principal magistrate Mwaka Mikalile.

Magistrate Mikalile has set December 4, 2020 for commencement of trial.