ANCIENT OF DAYS: MWIIMBU SEEKS RE-ELECTION IN 2021 TO MAKE HIM MP FOR 24 YEARS …When will UPND youths aspire for leadership positions?



Monze ~ Tue, 17 Nov 2020

By Brightwell Changsha

Monze Central Member of Parliament Jack Mwiimbu has disclosed that he is ready to re-contest the seat in 2021 if people and party want want him to do so.

This announcement has shocked PF Media Director Sunday Chanda who wonders why Mr Mwiimbu would want to be in parliament for 24 years

Speaking on Radio Chikuni’s Talking Space on Monday morning, Mr. Mwiimbu said electorates in Monze and UPND party are the only ones to decide based on what he has done during his tenure on this position.

He said from 2002 when he assumed office the party in Monze Central has been fighting hard to make sure UPND forms government and he feels 2021 is a must for his party to be in power.

But Mr Chanda has said Mr Mwiimbu’s desire to be in parliament after 2021 shows why he is against youth representation which Bill 10 sought to enhance.

“Ancient of days…After 18 years in Parliament, he wants to be there until 2026…He wants to be in Parliament for 24 years. This is the only reason he opposed youth representation in Parliament,” Mr Chanda said.

“He wants to behave like a political dinosaur. What message is he sending to youths in Monze? That they must wait until he has been in office for 24 years? These are the hallmarks of a political fossil.”