ECZ HITS BACK: DO NOT INTERFERE IN OUR WORK – NSHINDANO

Lusaka ~ Tue, 17 Nov 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has told stakeholders to stop interfering in the electoral process.

Responding to Young African Leaders Initiative president Andrew Ntewewe’s allegations that the Commission is manipulating the registration of voters in favour of the opposition UPND, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano said the deployment of kits was done based on population density and other relevant geographical consideration equitably.

Mr Nshindano said the commission will not condone public profiling of its staff aimed at discrediting their credibility and that of the Commission.

“The Commission notes with concern the allegations levelled against it and specifically its staff with regards to the alleged manipulation of the voter registration process,” he said.

“The commission is an Autonomous Electoral management body (EMB) established under article 229 (1) of the constitution and the Electoral Commission of Zambia Act. In this regard, the commission would like to advise all stakeholders to desist from interfering in the internal operations of the Commission. The Commission will not condone public profiling of its staff aimed at discrediting their credibility and that of the Commission. The Commission has its own Internal process of dealing with erring staff and we will do so when one is found wanting. The Commission would further like to mention that the Commission decisions are not made by individuals. The Commission categorically wish to dismiss the allegations relating to the deployment of registration as totally inaccurate and misleading. The deployment was done by the Commission on the basis of population density and other relevant geographical consideration equitably.”

Yesterday, Mr Ntewewe called for the dismissal of the Manager for Elections at ECZ, Winnar Mwanamonga and the Voter Education Manager Emmah Mwiinga who he “believes” are responsible for alleged manipulation.

He accused the duo of being responsible for distributing more registration kits to Southern Province as compared to other provinces with similar voting population.