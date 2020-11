Lusaka ~ Tue, 17 Nov 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu is today expected in Eastern Province.

President Lungu will hold meetings with chiefs, headmen and the clergy in various districts in the province.

The head of state will also meet party officials as well as officiating in some agriculture related projects.

According to a programme released by the Eastern Province administration the head of state will depart the Eastern province for Lusaka on Sunday.