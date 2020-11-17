THERE’S NO DEFAULT JUDGEMENT AGAINST NAWAKWI, HH’S APPLICATION HASN’T BEEN SIGNED

Lusaka ~ Tue, 17 Nov 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Contrary to some social media reports, the Lusaka High Court has not granted UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema the default judgment he has applied for in which he is seeking an order that FDD leader Ms Edith Nawakwi pays him US$3,000,000 in the case he sued her for libel.

What was being circulated as a default judgment has not yet been signed for it to take effect.

In his application for interlocutory judgment in default of defence filed in court, Mr Hichilema wants the court to award him damages for libel to be assessed together with aggravated and exemplary damages.

On August 27, this year, Mr Hichilema sued Ms Nawakwi over her statement that he engaged in criminal activities during the privatisation programme.

But Ms Nawakwi asked for further and better particulars, an application which was thrown out after Judge Charles Zulu established that the statement of claim had disclosed a cause of action.

The court is, however, expected to make a rulling on the cause of action, although Ms Nawakwi may have already filed her defence.