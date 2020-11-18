IG Assures Journalists of Safety During 2021 Elections Coverage

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has assured journalists in the country of their safety in the run up to the 2021 General Elections.

Speaking to Journalists in Kitwe, Kanganja said journalists are key stakeholders who deserve to be respected as they carry out their duties.

He has however urged journalists to be alert so as not to be caught in any political fights by ensuring that they move with proper identification.

Kanganja said that moving with identity cards will make it easier for the police to protect journalists as they cover campaigns, elections, and post-election activities.

He added that it is not the desire of police to harass journalists but to ensure the two work in harmony as they execute their duties.

Kanganja said that journalists need to move with visible identification as that will help in not having them being mistaken for political party cadres.