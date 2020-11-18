Isoka Cyclist Dies after being Hit by a Truck

A 45-year-old cyclist has died after he was hit by a truck that allegedly failed to keep its lane in Isoka District of Muchinga Province.

The cyclist identified as James Sichone was killed by the truck that hit him from behind leading to serious injuries.

Muchinga Province Deputy Commissioner of Police Geoffrey Kunda said the victim died a few minutes after he was admitted at Isoka District Hospital.

“An accident happened when the said driver of a Scania truck and trailer, Hamisi Rashid Mvugalo failed to keep to his near side and in the process went extremely off the right side of the road and hit into a cyclist James Sichone from behind,” Kunda said.

Kunda said the that the driver of the truck, a Tanzanian national and his passenger escaped unhurt.

He said the truck driver was driving a motor vehicle namely Scania Truck and Trailer registration number T 396 AHF/T510 BTC.

Kunda said the body has since been deposited in the hospital mortuary while the suspect has been arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving.