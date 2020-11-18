What PF Govt Has Done Since Assuming Power Is Unprecedented, Says Chief Chinyama



By Brightwell Chabusha

Chief Chinyama of the Luvale speaking people of Zambezi district has said traditional leaders in North Western Province have resolved to work with the PF government because of the massive development taking place across the country.

He said when he met PF National mobilization committee member Bizwell Mutale in Lusaka today that what the PF government has done since assuming power is unprecedented.

He also urged the ruling party to only adopt candidates who are popular on the ground in the next year’s elections.

And Chief Chinyama has implored the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to consider extending the voter registration period by another 30 days.

The traditional leader has feared a lot of citizens might not be able to vote next year because the registration process is very slow.

He said extending the registration period will allow many eligible Zambians to acquire the Voters cards.

“The voter registration process is very slow and the people are spending long hours on the queue for them to acquire the voters card. In Zambezi for instance one can go to the registration centre at 06:00hrs and only get the card around 12:00hrs, this is even discouraging people go and register. I am asking the Electoral Commission of Zambia to consider extending the registration period by another 30 days so that more eligible Zambians are captured, otherwise, many citizens will not be able to vote next year,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mutale said it’s good that traditional leaders have seen the massive development across the country and are appreciating.

He said President Edgar Lungu is committed to working with traditional leaders in order to foster development.