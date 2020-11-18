Police Retrieve Headless Body in Mindolo Stream

Police in Kitwe have retrieved a decapitated body of a woman from the Mindolo stream suspected to have been murdered.

The women believed to be in the ages of 25 to 35 was found with a vest and a skirt but without an underwear.

Copperbelt Deputy Police Commissioner Bothwell Namuswa said the body was found floating by some members of the public.

Namuswa said that police have started searching for the head adding that they suspect the woman could have been raped before being killed.

He said that a post-mortem will be conducted to ascertain what exactly may have happened to the body that also ha injuries on the neck.