Woman Demands K1M From Hungry Lion For Selling Her Chicken And Chips With Maggots

Lusaka ~ Wed, 18 Nov 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Hungry Lion Limited has been sued by a Lusaka woman who is demanding K1 million as damages after she consumed chicken and chips which had maggots.

Ms Bertha Bwale, in a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court, is seeking general damages, damages for mental anguish, stress, inconvenience, costs and any other relief that the court might deem fit.

Bwale stated that as she was eating the food on September 5, 2019 from Hungry Lion, Manda Hill, she discovered that it had maggots.

She stated that she immediately vomited and when she notified one of defendant’s staff, she was ignored.

Bwale stated that upon being ignored by the employee, she went to report the matter to the Lusaka City Council (LCC) and later the Ministry of Health Food and Drugs control laboratory who conducted laboratory tests on the food.

She stated that the results confirmed the existence of maggots in the food, after a foreign matter identification and bacteriological analysis duly performed.

Ms Bwale stated that as a result of eating the food, she developed a running stomach for four and half days, had nausea for two weeks and was generally unwell for two months.

She stated that she has since failed to eat her favorite food “chicken and chips” from any other place.