Chipata marketer wins K2.5 million in the Zambia Million Mobile Lottery

By ZR Reporter

A 38-year-old marketer from Chipata has won K2.5 million in the Zambia Million Mobile Lottery.

Ms. Martha Zulu has today received her mega prize from Zamtel Chief Executive Officer Mr. Sydney Mupeta and representatives of Quatro Mobile Marketing Zambia Limited, the firm behind Zambia millions at Zamtel House in Lusaka.

Ms. Zulu, who has been participating in the lottery for over six months said she didn’t know that she would win one day.

She disclosed that she thought it was a scam when she first received a call informing her that she snatched the jackpot.

When asked what she was going to use the money for, the new millionaire said that she was going to buy a plot in Lusaka and give a small portion to her family members.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mupeta congratulated her and said Zamtel was proud to provide a platform that enriches citizens.

He urged Zambians to participate in the lottery.