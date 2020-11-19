K20 Million Released for Lusaka Water Project

Government has released K20 million for the emergency water works in selected Peri Urban areas of Lusaka district.

This is according to Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Minister, Dr. Jonas Chanda.

Dr. Chanda said this during the global commemoration of World Toilet Day in Lusaka’s Kanyama constituency.

He says the contractor, China Civil will be on site within 10 days and works will be completed within the first quarter of 2021.

The Minister says about 95, 000 households will benefit in Kanyama, Chawama, Bauleni, Chipata, Chunga and Garden House.

The project which aims at mitigating against seasonal cholera outbreaks is at a cost of K128 million. So far, 60 per cent of the works have been completed.

Dr. Chanda adds that his Ministry, through the Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company, with support from the African Development Bank and the World Bank is implementing the $280 million Lusaka Sanitation Project aimed at increasing access to Sanitation in the Capital City.

Speaking at the same event, Kanyama Member of Parliament, Elizabeth Phiri thanked Government and President Edgar Lungu for spearheading development activities in her constituency.

The Head of the Development Cooperation and representative of the Germany Embassy, Kristen Otto says it is important to note that sanitation is also a human right just like the rights people have to education.

Meanwhile, United Nations Resident Coordinator, Dr Coumba Mar Gadio says according the World Health Organization and UNICEF joint monitoring Programme, an estimated two billion people across the world still lack basic Sanitation services.

She adds that 673 million people still practice open defecation with an estimated 367 million school – age children who lack toilets in their schools.

She has so reaffirms the United Nations’ commitment to support the Government of Zambia in efforts to improve access to safe water, Sanitation and hygiene services for all in Zambia.

This is contained in a statement issued by, Mr. Amos Zulu, Public Relations Officer, in the Ministry of Water Development Sanitation and Environmental Protection.