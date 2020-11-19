President Lungu Encourages Youths To Take Up Farming



Petauke ~ Thur, 19 Nov 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has said farming is the key economic activity in the country and that it can play an important role in alleviating poverty.

The President encouraged youths in the country to consider venturing in to farming.

He told farmers in Petauke during the launch of the 2020/2021 planting exercise to produce more food stressing that “no farmer, no food, no future.”

He has commended farmers for contributing positively to the country’s development adding that the country managed to grow its own food and even exported some.

Meanwhile, the Head of State disclosed that government is aware of the challenges farmers are faced with coupled with the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He has, however, assured farmers that government will work closely with stakeholders to ensure that the challenges are addressed.

President Lungu has called on stakeholders to remain focused to ensure we have a bumper harvest.

The President said government has given FRA enough money from crop purchase and has distributed farming inputs on time.

He urged farmers in the province to boost the production of soya beans, cotton and other crops and said there should be mutual respect among the seed suppliers.