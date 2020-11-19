Two Juveniles Runover by Car in Luanshya

Two juveniles died on the spot in an accident which occurred around at 17:30 hours at Katanino area along Ndola highway yesterday.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that Nangana Mututwa aged 29 of Ghana Circle in Luanshya who was driving a Nissan Murano registration number BAG 7553 towards Luanshya hit three pedestrians when she lost control.

“The accident happened when the driver lost control of her motor vehicle and in the process went to hit three pedestrians who were walking along the road on the left side. The deceased have been identified as Bertha Moyo aged 12 and Geshom Moyo aged 12 who died on the spot and their bodies were deposited in Kapiri Mposhi District Hospital Mortuary while the injured has been identified as Mavis Moyo and is admitted to Kapiri District Hospital,” Katongo stated.

She stated that the driver is yet to be charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

In a related development, one person died while two others sustained injuries in a road traffic accident which occurred yesterday along Great East Road Near Why-Not Bar.

Katongo stated that the accident involved male Calima Zecheche of Chainda Compound aged 41years who was driving a Motor vehicle Honda CRV, registration number BAH 1887 from western towards eastern direction.

“The victims have been identified as Elijah Phiri aged three years who died on the spot, Maureen Zulu aged 41 years of Chainda Compound who survived with multiple head injuiries and is admitted to Levy Mwanawasa Hospital and male juvenile John Zulu aged 12 year also of Chainda Compound who sustained injuries.

The body of the deceased is in Chelstone Clinic mortuary awaiting postmortem,” she stated.

The accident happened when the pedestrians were crossing the road hence were hit by the on coming vehicle.