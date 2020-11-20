COSAFA DIARY: U17 Open COSAFATitle Defence

The Zambia Men’s Under-17 National Team this afternoon begins its quest to defend the COSAFA Championship title with a Group B fixture against the Comoros Islands.

The match against the Islanders will kick-off at 15:30 hours at Gelvandale Stadium in Port Elizabeth and will be preceded by a Group B encounter between Malawi and Botswana at 12:30 hours at the same venue.

Zambia coach coach George Chilufya said his technical bench had outlined straightforward objectives for the COSAFA outing which include starting off with a win.

“The first game is always important in the tournament; we are not taking Comoros as a lightweight. We will give them the respect that they deserve, and will always take this game very serious,” Chilufya said.

Unlike last year’s championship, this year’s tournament will secure Africa Under-17 Cup of Nations tickets for two finalists; a task which Chilufya and his 20-man squad are ready to take on.

“We expect hard work all the time because football is about proving every day. It’s always an honour to play for the nation and we have always emphasised this and I am sure they (the boys) will put a smile on the 18 million Zambians and their families,” Chilufya said.

The Young Chipolopolo had to quickly adapt to chilly weather conditions, having had three out of five training sessions at Saints Football Club and Adcock in rainy weather, something that Coach Chilufya is happy with.

“The boys did adjust to weather conditions; they are used except maybe for the coldness. Thank God the Association has done everything possible to make sure that we have the right uniform, so far so good, everyone looks sharp and ready for the tournament,” he said.

Chilufya has a cocktail of players to choose from, with the likes of Charles Njobvu, skipper Miguel Changa Chaiwa, Teddy Khumalo, Richard Ngoma, Joseph Sabobo Banda and last year’s joint top-scorer Rickson Ng’ambi available for the starting XI.

After Friday’s meet-up with Comoros, the Young Chipolopolo will face Malawi on Sunday before wrapping up their Group B matters on 25 November against Botswana.

TODAY’S FIXTURES

Group B

12:30hours – Malawi Vs Botswana

15:30hours – Zambia Vs Comoros

(Credit: FAZ Media)