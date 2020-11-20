Kalikiliki Man Drowns in Septic Tank

A man of Kalikiliki compound has died in an unfinished septic tank which he was constructing.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo who has confirmed the development identified the deceased as Masauso Mwelwa aged 25 years.

Katongo disclosed that the deceased failed to come out of the septic tank following a heavy downpour experienced in the area today.

“Police in Lusaka received a report of sudden death from Peter Chisupa of Mtendere East that Masauso Mwelwa aged 25 years of Kalikiliki Compound died by drowning in an unfinished septic tank which was 3.5 meters deep which he was constructing,” she said.

She said that the deceased’s body has been retrieved and no physical injuries were seen.

The body of the deceased person is in University Teaching Hospital mortuary.