Malanji Empowers Constituents

Kwacha Member of Parliament Joe Malanji has given K 30,000 to three groups involved in block making and another K 30,000 to teachers at Valley View Secondary School in the Constituency.

The two revolving funds are part of the parliamentarian’s launched stimulus fund to support the informal sector and all teachers in his constituency.

Malanji who made a spot check at groups moulding blocks using manual machines said he will in the next few days procure two block making machines for the groups.

He has urged the groups to merge and form one Cooperative and begin to employ others in the constituency.

“I am the elected Member of Parliament in this Constituency it is my responsibility to uplift the social welfare of the people that elected me into office, so this money is aimed at supporting what they are already doing,” Malanji said.

He said that he wants to see the groups in the constituency produce blocks of high standard to meet market requirements.

And at Valley View Secondary School, Malanji said the K 30,000 should be revolved among the teachers through an initiative that will see the amount multiplied.

He said the move is to ensure the teachers are motivated as they carry out their duties.

Malanji added that the support to the teachers will be extended to all teachers in his Constituency to ensure they have a fund to rely on in case of an emergency.

He has stated that funds being used are his personal resources to support all those in need of help.