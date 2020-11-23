70-Year Old Crashes to Death from Tree

A 70-year-old man of Isoka District of Muchinga Province has died after falling off a tree where he was cutting branches.

Patrick Ng’ambi who is said to be an epileptic patient died on the spot while cutting branches on a tree on Sunday morning.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase who confirmed the incident said the victim seen pruning branches of trees with an axe in his yard.

“It is believed that he climbed one of the trees and started cutting off the branches and incidentally fell down causing him to sustain head injuries and die on the spot,” Njase said.

He said police officers rushed to the scene and found the body lying in a pool of blood under a tree with an axe found at the scene on the ground just near the dead body.

“Physical inspection of the dead body observed that he sustained injuries in the head, and he was bleeding from the nose and mouth,” he added.

Njase said the body has since been collected and conveyed to Isoka District Hospital Mortuary for post-mortem examination.