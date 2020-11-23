CHIEF CHIKANTA SAYS IT’S CLEAR THAT ECL IS ELIGIBLE TO STAND IN 2021

Kalomo ~ Mon, 23 Nov 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Chief Chikanta of the Tonga people of Kalomo in Southern Province says the issue of President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility is a clear matter that should not even be discussed.

He says there is need to focus on developmental issues by supporting President Lungu for him to deliver development to all parts of the country.

The traditional leader was speaking in Kalomo when Water Development,Sanitation and Environmental Protection Minister Dr Jonas Chanda, paid a courtesy call on him as his palace.

And Chief Chikanta has declared to support President Lungu saying his plans of transforming the country without leaving other Provinces behind is impressive.

He observed that President Lungu was passionate about developing not just Southern Province but the rest of the country.

And Chief Chikanta has regretted the failure of bill 10 saying traditional succession disputes and delimitation of vast constituencies could have sorted out using the new law.

He expressed confidence that bill 10 can still come back even after 2021 elections because of its progressive provisions.

And the traditional leader has thanked President Lungu for being passionate about Southern Province and Dundumwezi in particular.

He further welcomed the development in the water sector and lobbied for more support in order to enhance water provision to Kalomo and the province as a whole.

Meanwhile, Dr Chanda has assured Chief Chikanta that government will ensure it reciprocates in Southern Province, the borehole empowerment initiatives which was given to 15 Chiefs on the Copperbelt to enhance water provision.

Dr Chanda has, therefore, directed the Southern Water and Sanitation Company SWASCO to work hand in hand with traditional leadership to provide water services closer to the people.