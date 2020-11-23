Fuel Vendor Accidentally Set Ablaze in Solwezi

  1. Home
A 23-year-old fuel vendor of Katandano area in Solwezi was on Sunday accidentally set ablaze by his friend after he lit a candle while he was decanting petrol in the shop.

Hastings Kawanga is currently battling for his life in the Solwezi General Hospital after being burnt by a fire that engulfed the shop.

North Western Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi has confirmed the incident in a telephone interview.

Chushi said Jameson Chikati accidentally lit a candle in the shop where his friend was decanting petrol leading to a near explosion in the shop.

 

He has said that Chikati escaped unhurt while his friend Kawanga suffered multiple burns on his body.

Chushi said police have since opened an inquiry.

