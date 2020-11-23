GOVT CENSURES HH ON OVER ‘PAMUNYOKO’ STATEMENT

Lusaka ~ Mon, 23 Nov 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Government has expressed concern with the behavior of UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema of insulting Zambians when it fits him.

Chief government Spokesperson Dora Siliya says government is dismayed with Mr Hichilema continue use of unpalatable language.

She says government is as well disapointed that Mr Hichilema has not stopped his use if insulting language in public.

Ms Siliya has, however, taken time to provide counsel to Mr Hichilema to tone down and use acceptable language.

“Government wishes to urge Mr Hichilema to tone down and use acceptable language even in the midst of excitement or bitterness,” she said.

Ms Siliya, who is also Petauke Member of Parliament, has further advised Mr Hichilema to desist from using unpalatable language in public especially with diverse age groups that hear what he says.

Ms Siliya has also advised Zambians to stop sharing videos and audios that have bad content like that of Mr Hichilema as it is destructive to the minds of young people and an embarrassment to parents.