Lungu Hails Climate Friendly Food Security Methods in Rural Zambia

President Edgar Lungu, has commended the Ministry of National Development Planning through the Zambia Integrated Forest Landscape Project for introducing innovative ways for food security and livelihoods of rural communities while achieving climate change mitigation objectives.

President Lungu made this observation when he recently visited the farm of Mr Charles Tembo, a Lead Farmer from Manyane Agriculture Camp in Chief Mwanjabanthu in Petauke District in Eastern Province, who is growing cashew and practicing Climate Smart Agriculture techniques, a Project in the Ministry of National Development Planning.

President Lungu said the innovation will improve food security and livelihoods as well as enable the country attain its climate change mitigation objectives in line with international climate change commitments.

The Head of State was pleased to witness that cashew can also grow in Eastern Province adding that he looked forward to see more farmers adopting Climatic smart agriculture, which includes high value tree crops such as cashew.

And Mr. Tembo expressed gratitude to Zambia Integrated Forest Landscape Project for the technical support and knowledge about climate smart agriculture imparted in him and other farmers.

Mr. Tembo requested the Ministry of National Development Planning to support him and fellow farmers with borehole for watering the trees, saying that he had totally embraced climate smart agriculture.

And Zambia Integrated Forest Landscape Project National Project Coordinator Dr. Tasila Banda commended President Lungu and his government for the commitment to combat climate change through mitigation and adaption interventions such as the Zambia Integrated Forest Landscape Project.

Zambia Integrated Forest Landscape Project is an initiative of the Government of Zambia through a loan facility from the World Bank at a total cost of $32.8 million meant to support rural communities in Eastern Province to allow them better manage the resources of their landscapes to reduce deforestation, improve landscape management and increase environmental and economic benefits for targeted rural communities.

This is according to a statement issued by Mr. Chibaula Silwamba, Spokesman in the Ministry of National Development Planning.