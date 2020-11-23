Lungu Winds Up Eastern Province Tour with Call for Peace

President Edgar Lungu has completed his six day visit of Eastern Province with an appeal to Zambians to continue upholding the peace that the country has enjoyed.

Speaking when he met the clergy at St Margaret Girls Secondary school in Chipangali District, President Lungu said his government will continue working partnering with the church which serves the same people as government.

He said he is happy that in some areas the church provides health services to the people.

President Lungu attended a church service at Christ the King Catholic parish in Chipangali before meeting Chipangali chiefs at St Margaret Girls Secondary School.

The head of state arrived in Eastern Province on Tuesday.

During the six day visit, the President met traditional leaders, headmen, the clergy and PF members.

He also launched the 2020 planting season, commissioned the Petauke Absa bank and toured cashew nuts and macadamia plantations.