LUSAKA MAN SETS WIFE ABLAZE BEFORE COMMITTING SUICIDE



Lusaka ~ Mon, 23 Nov 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 25-year-old man of Lusaka has committed suicide after setting his wife ablaze.

Shepherd Chisala took unknown poisonous substance after he poured kerosene on his wife and set her ablaze yesterday.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo confirmed the incident.

“On 22nd November, 2020 , Police in Lusaka recieved a report from a female adult of Kalikiliki that her tenant identified as Shepherd Chisala aged 25 set ablaze his wife Agnes Kafupi Chisala aged 21 using Kerosene and that he later drunk an unknown poisonous substance in a bid to commit suicide.This is reported to have happened on 22nd November, 2020 between 02 30 hours and 03 00 hours in Mtendere East after a marital dispute,” Katongo stated.

She said the two were rushed to Levy Mwanawasa Hospital where the man died the same day while his wife was admitted to the same hospital as she had sustained serious burns.

“The victim, Agness Kafupi who was admitted in the ICU at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital died in the early hours of today, between 0530 hours and 0600 hours.

The body is in the same Hospital mortuary,” Katongo stated.