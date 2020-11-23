Seven-Year Old Mafinga Child Slips to Death

A seven-year-old girl has drowned in the Ndutile stream in Mafinga District of Muchinga Province after she missed her step.

Forty-five-year-old uncle to the deceased Manase Muwowo reported to the matter to the police that his niece Joyce Mukonda drowned in Ndutile Stream where she had gone to draw water with her friends.

“It is reported that, when the juveniles reached at the steam their friend slipped as she wanted to step on a piece of log which is near the stream and she drowned,” Muchinga Province Commissioner of Police Joel Njase confirmed.

He said her friends rushed home and informed the uncle who quickly rushed to the stream where he found that his niece had died.

Njase said with the help of the members of the community, the body was retrieved, and the matter was reported to Police.

He stated that officers who visited the scene observed a swollen stomach.

Njase said the body has since been handed over to the relatives for burial but they have been since advised to mark the grave.