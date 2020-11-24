I CALL AND TALK TO ECL WHEN I NEED HELP – LUCKY MULUSA

Lusaka ~ Tue, 24 Nov 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

MDC Secretary General Lucky Mulusa says he talks and call President Edgar Lungu whenever he needs help.

Commenting on the UNZA confusion surrounding students and management, Mr Mulusa blames the institution for the current problem, saying they need to find ways of recovering debt from students as opposed to stopping them from writing exams.

He said most students are failing to pay fees because some of their parents are retrenched while others are facing challenges to access retirement packages.

He further explained that he equally had challenges getting his leave package from government since he was fired in 2017 but managed because of the political connections he has.

“I was fired in 2017,I only got my leave days pay two months ago because I had to keep mentioning to political commesment that ‘guys,I haven’t being paid,” Mr Mulusa said, according to News Diggers.

He added that his political connections were helpful to him.

“I can call the President now if I need to help someone,I can call the President that ‘Mr President,there is a problem here’, and he has done it before,” he said.

Mr Mulusa also disclosed that he has recommended things to President Lungu in a number of situations since he was fired and those things have been worked on.