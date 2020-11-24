DPP GIVES CONSENT TO PROSECUTE STATE COUNSEL NCHITO AND LAWYER HAMWELA OVER FORGED COVID-19 CERTIFICATE



Lusaka ~ Tue, 24 Nov 2020

The Director of Public Prosecution has authorized the arrest of Lusaka lawyers Nchima Nchito, State Counsel, and Chisuwo Hamwela for forgery.

Last month, Police in Lusaka issued a warn and caution to the two lawyers from Nchito & Nchito Advocates following findings of the Lusaka Magistrate.

Lusaka Magistrate, Alice Walusiku ruled that the two, as defence lawyers for Marshlands Directors, tendered forged Covid-19 medical certificates in court to purport that the accused persons were infected and exposed to the Coronavirus.

But Magistrate Walusiku probed the matter and called experts from the Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ) and Levy Mwanawasa Hospital who dismissed the medical certificates as utter forgeries.

Magistrate Walusiku also reported the two lawyers to the Disciplinary Committee of the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) for unethical conduct and for engaging in illegal schemes to delay and undermine court proceedings.

Police recently submitted the docket to the DPP for authorisation for prosecution which has since been granted.