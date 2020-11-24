ELECTION LOSS CAUSING HH TO INSULT ZAMBIANS – KAMPYONGO



Shiwang’andu ~ Tue, 24 Nov 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema is in urgent need of mental health attention, says home Affairs Minister.

Speaking to Journalists in Shiwan’gandu, Mr Kampyongo, who is also area Member of Parliament, said the “lunacy” the UPND leader has been exhibiting whenever he addresses a fraction of Zambians requires proper mental health scrutiny.

Mr Kampyongo adds that the utterances attributed to Mr Hichilema are unfortunate, saying it has become a habit for Mr Hichilema to be insulting Zambians.

“No sane political leader can use the kind of foul language he has been using every time he gets a chance to address a section of Zambians,” he said.

Mr Kampyongo has wondered why the women folk and all their pressure groups and movements are mute after Hichilema showered insults at a rally in Pemba on Friday.

He has challenged people who want to claim that they did not understand the language he used when he insulted Bembas in Kasama not long ago, adding that it is shocking that even when he has chosen to insult Zambians in his on language, some organizations are still quiet.

Mr Kampyongo has observed that Mr Hichilema is undergoing a mental breakdown because losing elections five times was not easy.