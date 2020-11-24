FQM Commissions Community Forest Officers

Eight community forest officers have graduated from First Quantum Minerals’ Forest Resource Protection Programme to enforce the law and promote ecologically based business opportunities in Lualaba and Bushingwa National forests neighbouring its Sentinel Mine in Kalumbila.

This is part of the mining firm’s agenda to build strong partnerships to ensure that it identifies and implements opportunities to improve the conservation of biodiversity.

“People will produce more charcoal because the market has been created. They will harvest more Mukwa for housing purposes because there is a high demand for houses. That in itself creates demand for natural resources, and if we do not get involved as a mine, we are going to see deforestation move faster than it was on the Copperbelt when the old mines started their operations there,” FQM’s Trident Foundation Community Affairs Manager Joseph Ngwira said.

Ngwira further said that there will be a huge community benefit if natural resources are used sustainably.

“We are not simply blocking anyone, but what we are supporting is to ensure that there is sustainable resource utilisation by bringing in other intervention measures and other income-generating activities that make the communities appreciate the value of the forest resources,” he said.

“Our approach is to promote ecologically supported business opportunities that will help with value addition and enhance value chains so that there is a benefit that will trickle down to the locals. We are working together with government in the spirit of the First Quantum’s values of working together: bolder, smarter, driven, together.”

Speaking at the same event, Chief Musele talked about First Quantum’s support for natural resources management, giving an example of the successful wildlife management programme where animals are now returning to the area; and support for conservation of water resources.

First Quantum Minerals, through the Trident Foundation, has invested over $4.5 million in conservation activities in and around the West Lunga Management Area since 2014.

The mining firm’s environmental strategies are based on the need provide an economic value in the country while running its business in a socially and ethically accountable way, as well as ensuring lasting and sustainable developments.