Livestock Department in Manyinga Bans Movement of Cattle

The department of Livestock and Fisheries in Manyinga district has banned the movement of cattle in and outside the district.

Manyinga District has been hit by the Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia (CBPP).

So far, the department has received 30 reports from local farmers in Kavungu, Kalolwa, Kandala, Kamyeji and St Kalemba areas respectively.

This came to light during a CBPP stakeholders awareness meeting organized by the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock.

Acting District Fisheries and Livestock Coordinator Kelvin Mutangama said that the ban is in accordance with section 12, 22 and 23 of the Animal Health Act No 27of the laws of Zambia.

Mutangama said that with the ban in place, all slaughtered animals at abattoirs and slaughter slabs will need post-mortem inspections by department of veterinary in conjunction with public health inspectors from the Ministry of Health and the Local Authority.

He said the disease is deadly and if not contained can wipe out all the animals.

“Any cattle found with the disease must be slaughtered immediately together with all other contact cattle in that community,” he said.

He mentioned that the disease spreads fast and if one cattle test positive, all other animals which were in contact get infected as well.

And Manyinga District Commissioner Geoffrey Malayiti who is also CBPP District task force chairman has warned all cattle traders and butchery owners to ensure measures are put in place by not buying animals from outside the district.