Police Launch Manhunt Hunt for Car Thief

Police in Kitwe have launched a manhunt for robbers who stole a Toyota Corolla in Ndeke Township.

Thirty-four-year-old Edward Chiwaya a miner, had parked his motor vehicle in his yard and removed car keys as well as the battery before going to sleep but found the vehicle missing in the morning.

Copperbelt Deputy Police Commissioner Bothwell Namuswa has confirmed the theft of the Toyota Corolla registration number ADC 5503 valued at K 30,000.

“We received a report of a motor vehicle, Toyota Corolla grey in colour alleged to have been stolen by unknown people while it was parked at the yard,” he stated.

Namusuwa said officers visited the place and did not find the motor vehicle and no arrests have been made but investigations have been instituted.

Meanwhile, police are also looking for another robber who is alleged to have staged a lone robbery and went away with K 8, 000 from a Chinese company in Kitwe’s Chimwemwe Township.

Namusuwa said the unknown attacker who is said to have been armed with a pistol attacked Wang Lung Limited Company.

He said that Zhihua Zhang, a Chinese reported that he had been attacked by the unknown person who went away with the cash leaving the Chinese and his security guard with minor injuries.

Namusuwa said the two had been attacked using unknown instruments leaving the injured while the suspected robber jumped through the boundary wall fence.