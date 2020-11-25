Jealous Uncle Beheads Nephew For Having An Affair With His Ex-Wife

Chief Madzimawe of the Ngoni people says the bizarre incident where a man was beheaded by his uncle for having an affair with his ex-wife is a dent in his chiefdom.

On Sunday, Levison Tembo of Chigumane village in Chief Madzimawe’s area axed his nephew, Mwanja Zulu, for allegedly having an affair with his ex-wife.

Tembo was apprehended by the villagers after the incident.

Eastern Province police commissioner Luckson Sakala said the deceased was beheaded.

Sakala said the suspect was apprehended by the villagers who handed him to police.

He said the suspect has since been charged with murder and will appear in court soon.

And chief Madzimawe described the incident as unfortunate.

“I am devastated, I don’t even have strength to talk about this issue. We are a chiefdom that is in the forefront in fighting Gender Based Violence and we even have a secretariat for GBV. We offer counseling on such matters. I wonder why people could not utilise such Services when they are readily available,” he said.

Chief Madzimawe said the anti GBV office has handled such cases before.

“It is very unfortunate that someone has to put the law into his hands like that. These are the things that the suspect will regret and it will haunt him forever,” he said.