KAMBWILI REGRETS ATTACKING GOVT: “LET ME REFLECT, MAY BE I’M WASTING TIME SPEAKING FOR ZAMBIANS”



Lusaka ~ Wed, 25 Nov 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

NDC Leader Chishimba Kambwili says he is reflecting on why he is wasting time speaking on behalf of Zambians when they don’t seem to care about what is going on in the country.

The opposition leader says attacking government on a daily basis seems to be costly on his part as no one is supporting him.

The outspoken Kambwili has since bemoaned the culture of leaving him to fend for himself whenever he fell into trouble on account of speaking for the people.

“This time, you have seen that I have gone quiet, it’s not because of anything else. It’s just because that Zambians are failing to fight for what is right, and it appears the Zambian people are comfortable with what is going on,” he said.

Kambwili wondered why Zambians were quiet when he had been dragged before the courts for merely questioning something.

“I am spending money on the lawyers and even the court putting me on my defence then the Zambians are quiet. They don’t want to talk about it. It’s business as usual,” Kambwili complained.

He said people were more content sharing stuff on social media and commenting rather than taking action on matters that affected them.

“So, let me reflect maybe I’m the problem myself, or maybe it’s the people of Zambia who are problem themselves,” Kambwili said.