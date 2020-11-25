Lightning Strikes 2 Dead

Lusaka ~ Wed, 25 Nov 2020

By ZR Reporter

Two people have died in North Western Province and Southern Province after being struck by lightning.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo confirmed the two incidences.

Katongo stated that 52 year old Monica Muswenyesa of Mufumbwe was struck by lightning inside her house on Monday.

“Police in Mufumbwe of North Western Province received a report of Sudden and Unnatural death which occurred on 23rd November, 2020 around 2300 hours, at Likulau Village, Chief Chizela in Mufumbwe District, in which Monica Muswenyesa aged 52 died after she was struck by lightening inside her house. The body is in Mufumbwe District Hospital mortuary awaiting burial,” she stated.

Katongo further stated that a five year old girl died after she was struck by lightning yesterday.

“Police in Kazungula District received a report from Samuel Muyeye aged 51 of Sikili Village, Chief Sekute of Kazungula District who reported that a female juvenile aged five (05) years identified as Mizezo Siamukoma died after being struck by lightning while her father, Robert Siamakoma, aged 56 and her mother identified as Emmelda Mulinda aged 37, survived with injuries. Female juvenile Sevina Siamukoma aged two (02) years 2 months also sustained some injuries and her condition was described to be unstable,” she stated.

Katongo stated that all the survivors are admitted to Kazungula Clinic while the body of the deceased is in Batoka Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.