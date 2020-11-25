Local Govt Commission Warns against Abuse of Equalization Fund by Kitwe Council

Local Government Service Commission Chairperson Amos Musonda has implored the Kitwe City Council to guard against the possible abuse of Local Government Equilisation Fund (LGEF) and Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Speaking during a meeting with management and representatives of the Zambia United Local Authority Service Union ( ZULAWU) Mr. Musonda said issues regarding financial management and procurement of public goods and services are critical and must be handled well so that the local authority sustains the confidence of the public.

The Local Government Service Commission Chairperson said internal auditing of the processes should be carried out effectively and avoid adverse audit queries.

“Public funds are sensitive and the commission is urging Kitwe City Council to ensure that the use of LGEF and CDF is guarded against possible abuse. The council should make use of the Audit Committees and strive to protect the integrity of the institution by providing effective internal audit,” Mr. Musonda said.

“The Commission is pleased by the hard work that this council has exhibited by ensuring that salaries of the employees are up to date. I hope this spirit continues,” Mr. Musonda said.

He also commended management for possessing good crisis management attributes which he said were essential for public service delivery.

And ZULAWU President Kingsley Zulu said dialogue between management and unionised workers is important to reduce employee grievances.