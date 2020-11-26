HH FAILS TO APPEAR ON A TV PROGRAM TO POVIDE ZAMBIA’S ECONOMICAL SOLUTIONS

Lusaka ~ Thur, 26 Nov 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has refused to appear on a Diamond TV organized program to explain solutions to Zambia’s economic challenges.

Diamond TV had invited selected opposition leaders, among them Mr Hichilema, who claims has “magical economic solutions” but has chickened out at the last minute.

Only DP leader Harry Kalaba, MDC leader Felix Mutati, Green Party leader Peter Sinkamba and MMD’s Dr Nevers Mumba are the only ones appearing on the programme.

Others who were invited but didn’t show up are Socialist Party presidential candidate Fred M’membe and NAREP’s Steve Nyirenda.