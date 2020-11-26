HH FAILS TO APPEAR ON A TV PROGRAM TO POVIDE ZAMBIA’S ECONOMICAL SOLUTIONS

Lusaka ~ Thur, 26 Nov 2020
By Brightwell Chabusha
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has refused to appear on a Diamond TV organized program to explain solutions to Zambia’s economic challenges.
Diamond TV had invited selected opposition leaders, among them Mr Hichilema, who claims has “magical economic solutions” but has chickened out at the last minute.
Only DP leader Harry Kalaba, MDC leader Felix Mutati, Green Party leader Peter Sinkamba and MMD’s Dr Nevers Mumba are the only ones appearing on the programme.
Others who were invited but didn’t show up are Socialist Party presidential candidate Fred M’membe and NAREP’s Steve Nyirenda.
2 Comments
Chendabusiku
When we say some of these leaders jumped into politics mainly to avoid going jail. They have nothing to offer the Zambian people. That is the hard truth. They have nothing to tell the Zambian people, absolutely nothing. All they do is to parrot the opposite. When there is light they say we want darkness and when there is darkness they say we want light. They have no intelligence of their own. That is why for the last five loses the man HH has been saying he has a 10 point plan, but the manifesto only God knows where it is hidden. When we finally find it, it will not be useful to anyone in this rapidly changing circumstances. So if you are waiting for Hichilema to tell you anything about economic issues you will not get it because he does not have any.
George
HH is losing again for the sixth time next year. He is a chimbwi no plan. He is far away from ECL in the race and he knows it well.