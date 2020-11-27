ECL EMPOWERMENT PROGRAM HITS BANGWEULU IN LUAPULA

Samfya ~ Thur, 26th Nov 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

The ECL-MPEC program has continued to change lives in Luapula Province with 477 cooperatives benefiting in Bangweulu constituency.

ECL MPEC National Coordinator Evelyn Banda has disclosed that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has empowered 477 cooperatives in Luapula province so far under phase one and two and Bangweulu being the latest.

Ms Banda says the program is on going because President Lungu has directed that the team should go out and help the people of Zambia without leaving anyone behind.

And PF Bangweulu Constituency Member of Parliament Anthony Kasandwe has praised President Lungu for empowering cooperatives in his constituency with various items through the ECL MPEC.

The duo was speaking when the Edgar Chagwa Lungu Multipurpose Empowerment Cooperative (ECL MPEC) handed over various empowerment packages to cooperatives in Samfya district.

He added that he is grateful to President Lungu for his commitment to improve the livelihoods of the poor in Bangweulu constituency and the whole of Samfya district.

“The President has given you these empowerments so that you turn them into wealth for yourselves and others around you,” he said.