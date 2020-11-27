NORTHERN CIRCUIT IN A HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY BOOST

Samfya ~ Fri,27 Nov 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has officiated at the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of an International Convention Centre, Shopping Mall and Three-Star Hotel at Samfya beach frontage in Samfya district, Luapula Province.

Speaking during the ceremony today, the head of state has said the international conference centre will be an example of the transformative power of investments in the northern circuit.

President Lungu has added that the project will put Luapula on the developmental map in which it will transform the overall economic landscape and spur prospects for business investments.

The head of state took advantage of the event to thank the Luapula Province Administration, the Ministry of Labor and the Workers Compensation Fund Control Board for working together towards actualising the project.

And Minister of Tourism Ronald Chitotela thanked President Lungu for creating an enabling environment of people have found it easy to secure investment opportunities.