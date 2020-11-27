U20 Cosafa Final Squad Unveiled

Under-20 coach Perry Mutapa has named his final 20-member squad for the 2020 Cosafa championship that will also double as the qualifier for the Mauritania 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Zambia is in Group B alongside Malawi, Namibia and Comoros Islands.

The squad comprises a mix of players that helped Zambia win the 2019 Cosafa under-20 tournament on home soil and some new entrants.

Skipper Prince Mumba, Patrick Gondwe, Jimmy Mukeya and Jonathan Munalula are some of the notable members of Mutapa’s final squad.

Zambia will open its account on December 4 against Namibia before facing Comoros three days later.

The final group match will be against the junior flames of Malawi on December 9.

Only the top team in each pool and the best placed runner-up advance to the semifinals, with the two finalists qualifying for the continental finals next year.

Zambia is seeking to return to the under-20 AFCON for the first time since they won it in 2017 on home soil.

The 2020 Cosafa tournament will be held in Port Elizabeth from December 3-13.

(FINAL SQUAD)

(GOALKEEPRS)

Patrick Chooma (Kabwe Youth Academy), Iford Mwale (Athletico Lusaka)

(DEFENDERS)

Andrew Phiri (Kafue Celtic), Golden Mafwenta (Buildcon), Peter Chikola (Kafue Celtic), John Chishimba (Zesco United), Mathews Chabala (Nchanga Rangers), Issah Kazembe (Ndola United)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Peter Banda (Shamuel Academy), Golden Yamikani Mashata (Green Buffaloes), Patrick Gondwe (Nkana), Elliot Kampukesa (Nchanga Rangers), Joshua Mutale (Power Dynamos), Muma Mumba (Green Eagles)

(STRIKERS)

Martin Njobvu (Kansanshi Dynamos), Derrick Bulaya (Lusaka Dynamos), Jimmy Mukeya (Malaiti Rangers), Ricky Banda (Indeni FC), Jonathan Munalula (Forest Rangers)

(Credit: FAZ Media)