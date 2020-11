Lumezi ~ Sat, 28 Nov 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Lumezi Deputy Council Chairperson Nasauka Banda has died in a road traffic accident, Zambia Reports has learnt.

Banda is reported to have hit into a pile of sand at the Lundazi Bridge which is under construction last night and died on the spot.

Banda was a councilor for Kamimba ward of Lumezi Constituency in Eastern Province.

Lumezi Council Chairperson Clement Mwale has confirmed this to Zambia Reports.