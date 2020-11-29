ILGAZ, Lloyds Sign MoU To Construct Centre Of Excellence For Local Governance In Lstone

Lusaka ~ Sat, 28 Nov 2020

Brightwell Chabusha

The Institute of Local Government Administrators of Zambia (ILGAZ) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Lloyds Financials Ltd for the development of the centre of excellence for local governance in the tourist resort town of

Livingstone.

Speaking during the signing ceremony at Mika Hotels, Kabulonga, Lusaka, on 26th November 2020, Institute president, Alex Mwansa said under its 5-year Strategic Plan (2017-2021), ILGAZ seeks to build a state-of-the-art centre of excellence in local governance

in the subregion.

He stated that building strategic partnerships with strategic institutions like Lloyds Financial was crucial in the achieving the goals of the strategic plan.

Founded in 1967, ILGAZ has remained steadfast in maintaining a system of practical training

for senior management officers in local govermment service in Zambia.

ILGAZ is the first

indigenous professional body to have established the first Zambian profession in terms of

Local Government Administration whose training and examinations are directed towards

Local Government Administration in Zambia.

Mr. Mwansa added that the , the role of the

Institute in providing training has become more crucial given the amended Republican

Constitution which guarantees robust devolved governance and expanded human resource base coming to the local government service because of the devolution.

And speaking at the same function, Prof. Lloyd Chingambo expressed gratitude at the signing of the MoU with ILGAZ, which he described as historic.

He said Lloyds Financials was a financial and investment advisory services company in the Zambian financial services

industry specialising in the development of flexible financial solutions which can be applied in different situations of varying project risk profiles.

He added that their “tailor-made” financial solutions were capable of facilitating project implementation, at any scale, for both public and private sector clients.

He further stated that broadly speaking, Lloyds offers a wide range of services, categorized into five main categories, namely: Product Development; Project and Corporate Finance; Wealth Management; Debt Management and Local Authority Development Support.