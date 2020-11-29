When You’re A Man And You Insult Fellow Men, Then You’re Insulting Yourself, East Chief Tells Politicians

Petauke ~ Sun, 29 Nov 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Chieftainess Mwanjabanthu of the Nsenga people of Petauke District says politicians should desist from engaging in politics of insults.

She said politicians should base their politics on issues and not insults.

“When you are a man and you insult your fellow men then you are insulting yourself. If you insult a woman it means you are insulting your mother,” chieftainess Mwanjabanthu said.

She said people who have no respect for others cannot be respected.

“Just tell the people what you are going to do without insulting others. Tell people I am going to sink boreholes and this and that, not insulting,” Chieftainess Mwanjabanthu said.

The traditional leader was speaking in an interview with Breeze FM in Chipata.