Chief Mnukwa Urges Subjects to Guard against Vote Buying

Chief Mnukwa of the Ngoni people in Chipangali District has urged people not to be swayed by vote-buying politicians

He said people should vote for leaders who tell the truth in their campaigns.

“What I want to say is that, please we should not be bought, lets choose a leader who tells you the truth. Those that you think can help, so dont just vote because they have given you Chitenge material, no. Dont say that one did not give me money so I cant vote for him or her, no but listen to the message,” Chief Mnukwa said.

He told Breeze FM that Zambia was a democracy where people should choose leaders of their choice.