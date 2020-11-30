CNMC Awards Workers K750 Salary Increment

Unionized Workers at China Non-Ferrous Metal Mining Company (CNMC) Luanshya Copper Mine have been awarded K750 salary increment across the board.

This follows conclusion of negotiations between the Union and management at CNMC Luanshya Copper Mine for the 2021 Collective Agreement.

Both CNMC Luanshya Copper Mine Public Relations Manager Sydney Chileya and Mineworkers Union of Zambia President Joseph Chewe have confirmed the development.

Mr. Chileya said the two parties have been engaged in negotiations and agreed for K 750 across the board.

He said this is despite challenges the mining firm has been going through amid the corona virus pandemic the company has rewarded the employees with a salary hike.

And speaking during the signing ceremony, Mineworkers Union of Zambia President Joseph Chewe said the Union is happy it managed to sign the increment.

Mr. Chewe said the K 750 salary increment will cushion the impact of the high cost of living that has negatively affected workers in the country.

He said the increment will also break the perception that a Chinese owned mine can not award salary increments to its workers.

Mr. Chewe has also urged other mining companies to emulate CNMC Luanshya Copper Mine has done for its workers.