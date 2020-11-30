DMMU Releases K10 Million for Chisokone Reconstruction

The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) says government has released K10 million towards the reconstruction of a market shelter in Chisokone Market in Kitwe.

Mr. Chanda said this is because the shelter housing hundreds of traders in one section is almost collapsing.

He said this in Kitwe when he inspected the state of bridges across the Kafue River in Mufuchani area where flood victims have been allocated plots.

Mr. Kabwe disclosed that part of the amount released will be used to rehabilitate some bridges in the Kafue Park area.

He added that this will allow people to access the market as well as their farms especially that the rain season is now in full swing.

Mr. Kabwe who was accompanied by Nkana Member of Parliament Alexander Chiteme said government wants to attend to some emergencies that could lead to disasters if left unchecked.

And Mr. Chiteme has thanked government for releasing the funds to attend to the two important issues that affect his constituents.

Mr. Chiteme has since tasked the Council to quickly come with a Bill of Quanties for the two projects.