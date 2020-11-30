Facebook Post Draws Defamation of the President Charge for Solwezi Man

A 21-year-old man of Solwezi North Western Province has been arrested and charged with defamation of the President.
Alex Munganga, of Messengers compound is alleged to have published defamatory remarks on his Facebook account against President Edgar Lungu.
North Western Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi has confirmed the development stating that the suspect is currently in police custody.
He said the suspect published statements aimed at bringing the name of the President into ridicule.
Mr. Chushi stated that police managed to track the suspect who has been arrested, charged, and will appear in Court soon.
Munganga, becomes the second person to be arrested and charged with defamation of the President in the last one week.
Police in Kitwe last week arrested Lawrence Kasonde and charged him with the similar offence.
3 Comments
JMS
Why the suspect when their is no suspinsion but the accutual culprit, be careful when accusing because most of these people are just suspected,be truthful, faithful and patriotic to maintain patriotism in the nation by asking why one did what by throughly probing on his behaviour but if you still have more of such offernders judge by opening your minds on how to solve the situation otherwise you are creating a boam amongst yourselves. Nowadays prophets have fear which is leading to non prophets to act wisely because even you you can’t figure out why such behaviours is allowed and if God has another way of articulating issues. Judges can be stubborn as samson etc.
Jms
Mind you these are teenages reacting to their uncle,(leader) or maybe have you consulted the uncle on the matter or you are acting on behalf whilst him just watching.
2yk
This Chap should be canned he has no respect for erlders.I wonder if he has parents.They think they are helping hakayende hiyeka.My friend his children are preparing for holiday in sychells.Iwe uzawola mumacell