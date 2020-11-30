Facebook Post Draws Defamation of the President Charge for Solwezi Man

A 21-year-old man of Solwezi North Western Province has been arrested and charged with defamation of the President.

Alex Munganga, of Messengers compound is alleged to have published defamatory remarks on his Facebook account against President Edgar Lungu.

North Western Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi has confirmed the development stating that the suspect is currently in police custody.

He said the suspect published statements aimed at bringing the name of the President into ridicule.

Mr. Chushi stated that police managed to track the suspect who has been arrested, charged, and will appear in Court soon.

Munganga, becomes the second person to be arrested and charged with defamation of the President in the last one week.

Police in Kitwe last week arrested Lawrence Kasonde and charged him with the similar offence.