RESIGN TODAY IF YOU ARE IN THE CIVIL SERVICE AND WANT TO STAND ON PF TICKET – PF SG

Lusaka~Mon,30th Nov 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Patriotic Front-PF says it will not entertain any civil servant and public officer who will not comply with government directive to resign if they intend to take part in next year’s general elections.

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says the move is intended to protect the integrity and impartiality of the public service.

Speaking at a media briefing held at the PF secretariat in Lusaka today, Mr Mwila has mentioned that there is need to follow the guidance given by government that all civil servants and public officers including those serving in foreign service, foreign mission, quasi government, grant aided and state owned enterprise must resign from the public office not later than 30th November, 2020 as advised.

Meanwhile, Mr Mwila has announced that the party will continue engaging with the Electoral Commission of Zambia with regards to the voter registration process in order to address the slow pace of the process.

On inter-party elections, Mr Mwila says Southern and Western Provinces are done with the constituency and district elections but waiting for the Provincial elections which will be held this December.

He has, however, mentioned that the actual date for the general conference will be decided when Northern and Luapula are done with Provincial elections.