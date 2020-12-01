Chinese Couple Robbed of K20, 000 in Night Attack

Suspected robbers have attacked a Chinese couple in Kitwe and got away with K20,000 cash after the attack.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday at Longlisa, a company that manufacturers mattresses.

Copperbelt Deputy Police Commissioner Bothwell Namuswa has confirmed the incident in an interview.

He has since identified the victims as Yuan Isuo, 50, and his wife Aie Yun also of the same age.

Mr. Namuswa said while sleeping the couple heard their dog barking and went outside to check what was going on.

The assailants hit the husband with a shovel making him unconscious leaving the wife at the mercy of the robbers who threatened to kill her.

“It was at this point that the wife got K20, 000 and gave the robbers and at that point the security guard identified as Charles Banda was also going into the house after the noise but was also hit with shovel, before the robbers found their way out,” Mr. Namuswa said.

He said that the suspects are currently on the run and police have launched a manhunt to bring them to book adding that victims of the attack have since been admitted to Sinozam Friendship Hospital.