Criminals Steal ECZ Printers In Kitwe

By ZR Reporter

Thieves in Kitwe have stolen two printers belonging to the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

The unknown criminals broke through the office of the Head Teacher at Twashuka combined Secondary School where the ECZ kit is kept.

This has resulted into paralysing the issuance of voters cards at Twashuka Combined Secondary School Polling station.

Copperbelt Deputy Commissioner of Police Bothwell Namuswa has confirmed the development in Kitwe.

He said no arrests have been made so far but investigations have been instituted.

“We received a report if breaking in a building and committing a felony through Garnaton Police station. It was reported that at 10:55 hours by female Rosemary Shawa as an assistant registeration officer field who reported that this happened between 30th November at 21:40 hours and 1st December 2020 at 06:40 hours at Twatasha School in Kitwe,” Namuswa said.

He said the ECZ officer reported on behalf of the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

“Facts of the matter are that unknown criminals broke into the office of the Head Teacher’s office and stole two printer’s valued at K6,000 property of the ECZ. And an SP razor get valued at K6,800 total property stolen is valued at K13,100. Entry was gained by removing roofing nails which was used as entry and exit. No arrests made though investigations have been in,” said Namuswa.

And Area Councillor Micheal Mbulo expressed disappointment at the stealing of voters kits.

Mbulo said this is a serious drow back to the issuance of voters cards as the exercise is in it’s last phase.