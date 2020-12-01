KITWE COURT AQUITS DP LEADERS IN THE UNLAWFUL ASSEMBLY

Kitwe~Tue,1st December 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Kitwe Subordinate Court has quashed the case of unlawful assembly which 21 Democratic Party-DP leaders were charged with.

The leaders were arrested by Riverside Police officers in Kitwe in January this year.

21 DP leaders led by their Party Spokesperson Judith Kabemba were arrested when they were found at a private house where they had gathered purporting to have been planing for a funeral.

Delivery judgement,Kitwe subordinate Court Magirstrate Belita Nkonde ruled that she had not found the 21 DP members with the case to answer given the facts of the matter and the law as contained in Section 72 of the Penal code under which they were charged for unlawful assembly.

She has explained that the arresting officer did not prove that the group met with an intent to commit a crime as it is a major ingredient in a case of unlawful assembly.

The Magistrate further explained she did not found them with the case to answer and therefore acquited them.

She went further to caution the police that they should not be rushing to arresting members of the public and Zambians for that matter without establishing prima facie cases and also without doing proper investigations of the matter.

And party spokesperson Judith Kabemba says she is happy that justice has prevailed.